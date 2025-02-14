Evangelion will make a second impact as it crosses paths with NIKKE: Goddess of Victory once again

Announced during the Christmas Livestream (it starts around the 26:40 mark) back in December of last year, fans have been waiting for the second collaboration between Goddess of Victory: NIKKE and the prolific anime property Evangelion. Well publisher Level Infinite finally revealed when this second titanic event will take place which will see Rapi, Anis and Neon meet with Asuka, Rei and Mari on another adventure combined front will face the mysterious rapture known as Gatekeeper once again.

Starting on February 20th, players can visit a new map set in the Red Sea where you can experience the story, collect in-game resources and a brand new mini-game that will test your reflexes. Along with these in-game events, players will have an opportunity to recruit new versions of Evangelion characters as well as the versions that were available to be recruited from the first collaboration. But if you’re penny pinching and rather not participate in the gacha, you can earn Sakura Suzuhara, a brand new character from the ReBuild version of Evangelion.

However this Evangelion crossover won’t be the only one the Goddess of Victory will be participating in this year as we also learned from the PlayStation State of Play that the Stellar Blade x NIKKE collaboration has been dated for a June 2025 release and will see Eve receive new costumes that will make her look like Rapi, Scarlet, Alice, Dorothy, Anis, Modernia and maybe more! This content will also come bundled in with the PC version of the game thus giving that playerbase a little something extra for their patience.

It seems like Goddess of Victory: Nikke continues to march forth and build momentum around the world and as a player of the game I’m so glad to see it! Now if I can only find someone to fund my gacha rolls…please there’s units that still haven’t come home yet!

『GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE』×『EVANGELION』 2nd Collaboration PV Full Ver.



『GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE』×『EVANGELION』 2nd Collaboration PV Full Ver.

Watch this video on YouTube

Stellar Blade x Goddess of Victory – Nikke DLC Trailer | PS5 and PC Games



Stellar Blade x Goddess of Victory - Nikke DLC Trailer | PS5 and PC Games

Watch this video on YouTube