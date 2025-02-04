Atari and BIT.TRIP development studio reveal Breakout Beyond

Atari, in their never-ending quest to modernize their extensive back catalog, has dipped into the Breakout franchise for a hyperactive new title known as Breakout Beyond. Sounds great so far, but especially since they have signed up the BIT.TRIP dev studio, Choice Provisions, to do the honors.

Slated to release on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch console platforms, the Atari VCS and PC later this year, Breakout Beyond is described as a “neon-infused twist” on the original paddle and brick-breaking title that was, believe it or not, in development as a Amico Intellivision exclusive back in 2000 or so. The eye-searing visuals and vertical brick breaking action is said to require a bit more creativity, and there will be a plethora of power-ups, special blocks and whatnot.

Check out the screens and announcement trailer and more below!

Breakout Beyond screens:



Breakout Beyond - Announcement Trailer

Today, publisher Atari and developer Choice Provisions (the studio behind BIT.TRIP) announced Breakout Beyond, a vibrant new reimagining of the series that invites players to break on through to the other side. Coming to PC and console later this year, this new entry into Breakout lore will challenge players not just to break every brick, but to creatively breach the wall with score-building combos. Breakout Beyond features a whole new sideways perspective, 72 levels for players to blast through, and two-player co-op, designed to share the high-octane brick-breaking with a friend. In this neon-infused twist on the classic 1976 arcade game, players smash through each puzzle by clearing bricks to reach the final goal. However, the script has been flipped—literally! Players now progress sideways, breaking through barriers and building up combos that ramp up the intensity of the effects, rewarding the most skilled players with a dazzling light show. Breaking special blocks offers powerful advantages, like massive brick-clearing blasts, a protective barrier to shield the ball, and a laser cannon to carve a path forward. Each one unleashes stunning dynamic effects, delivering dazzling visuals never seen before in Breakout. Featuring 72 challenging levels, players’ brick-blasting skills will be pushed to the brink—but they won’t need to face the challenge alone. Block-breakers can forgo going solo and team up with a friend for local two-player co-op and tackle the mayhem together. Alternatively, a new focus mode slows down time, sacrificing a higher score for greater control. Key Features for Breakout Beyond include: Unlockable endless mode with an online global leaderboard

72 challenging levels that will put players’ brick-breaking skills to the test

Two-player co-op to manage (or ramp up) the chaos with a friend

Procedural audio and visual effects that increase in intensity with each combo Originally slated as an Amico Intellivision exclusive back in 2020, Atari agreed to acquire and complete the development of the title. “We’re thrilled to be able to bring this gem to our players,” said Ethan Stearns, Senior Director of Games Publishing at Atari. “The team thought it was a brilliant concept, preserving the heart of Breakout’s gameplay while also giving the formula a completely new spin. Breakout Beyond is a worthy new entry into the Breakout pantheon, and we can’t wait to see the insane combos brick-breakers will make.” Breakout Beyond launches later this year on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Series X|S, PlayStation 4|5, and Atari VCS.