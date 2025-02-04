Learn about Double Dragon’s Past and Future with a new Developer’s Diary for Double Dragon Revive

Double Dragon Revive’s production must be going smoothly if the devs are willing to commit time to a monthly developer’s diary. It seems on the game’s Steam Community, Arc System Works published the first entry of Developer’s Diary Revive.

This inaugural entry gave us a primer on the series, some thoughts into the first entry released by Arc System Works (Double Dragon 4) and we also got producer Tatsunori Ishikawa and director Hiroshi Nagaki discussing what they wanted to accomplish with Double Dragon Revive as well as the reasoning behind some of the design choices that were made during development. The team promises these developer diaries will feature insights and stories not found in any existing coverage. So hopefully they’ll stay consistent as we’ve still have at least 9 months before this title releases.

Double Dragon Revive will rise on October 23rd, 2025 on PC, the Xbox and PlayStation platforms.

Double Dragon Revive - Pre-Order Trailer | The Game Awards 2024

