Atari’s Breakout Beyond set to blast onto consoles and PC on March 25th, 2025

Not that long ago (like earlier in the month), Atari revealed that they were teaming up with the developers of BIT.TRIP to craft a new, modern, dynamic reimagining of the brick breaking experience in the form of Breakout Beyond. And this morning, as promised, they announced a release date for the hyperactive, colorful new title: March 25th, 2025.

Breakout Beyond definitely changes up the formula a bit, by amping up the action, effects and soundtrack, and most obviously, flipping the perspective. Choice Provisions also worked co-op into the experience, which should give it additional life.

Breakout Beyond is headed to all console platforms, including the Atari VCS and the PC, check out the new release date trailer below.

Breakout Beyond – Official Release Date Trailer:



Breakout Beyond - Official Release Date Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

Today, publisher Atari and developer Choice Provisions (the studio behind BIT.TRIP) announced a March 25, 2025, release date for Breakout Beyond, a new take on the beloved brick-breaking classic. Launching on PC and console, this new entry into the Breakout pantheon challenges players not just to break every brick but to creatively breach the wall with score-building combos. Breakout Beyond features a whole new sideways perspective, 72 levels for players to blast through, and two-player co-op designed to share high-octane brick-breaking between friends. In this neon-drenched reimagining of the 1976 arcade classic, players smash their way through each puzzle by clearing bricks to reach the ultimate goal. However, the script has been flipped—literally! Players now progress sideways, breaking through barriers and building up combos that ramp up the intensity of the effects, rewarding the most skilled players with a dazzling light show. Special blocks grant powerful boosts, such as explosive brick-clearing blasts, protective barriers, and a laser cannon to carve a path forward—each unleashing stunning, dynamic effects that elevate Breakout’s visuals to a whole new level.