Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition gets a detailed new trailer ahead of the March 2025 release

Nintendo has kindly reminded us, by way of a detailed new trailer, that Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition is coming to the Nintendo Switch in the not too distant future. March 20th, 2025 to be exact.

Anyway, the sci-fi RPG, which was originally a thing on the Wii U, is getting the enhanced definitive edition treatment with upgraded visuals and new content including story elements, characters, mechs, quality of life upgrades and more. Those who pre-order will get some various gear and 100K credits too!

See the new trailer a trio of screens and game info below.

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition screens:

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition — The Year is 2054 — Nintendo Switch

A brand-new trailer for the Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition game is here, featuring new details on what players can expect when the sci-fi RPG launches on March 20. Originally available on the Wii U system, this definitive version of the game comes to the Nintendo Switch system with enhanced visuals, added story elements, new characters, new Skell mechs to unlock and more. The year is 2054. Earth has been destroyed by an intergalactic war between two alien races, and humanity is on the brink of annihilation. A small number of survivors, aboard the USS White Whale, crash land on the vast and untamed planet Mira. Now it falls to you, as a member of the New Los Angeles colony’s BLADE organization, to help bring humanity back from the edge of extinction. Mira is a sprawling alien world filled with vast oceans, expansive grassy plains, towering mountain ranges, exotic jungles and more – each with their own secrets to discover and threats to face. Move seamlessly around the surface of the planet and explore many huge areas, watch their ecosystems come to life, and encounter a range of unfamiliar, gargantuan beasts that can be battled to gain valuable resources. Once you have proven yourself to BLADE, you can even unlock your own Skell: a powerful exoskeleton that can fly, transform into a vehicle for fast overland travel and wield immense strength in combat. Players who purchase the digital version of Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition on Nintendo eShop or My Nintendo Store* before April 6 will receive the in-game Exploration Support Pack. Additionally, players who purchase the physical or digital versions of the game from GameStop** will receive a code for the pack, redeemable on Nintendo eShop. The Exploration Support Pack contains the following bonus items: 100,000 credits

Melee weapon: Advanced Iron Knife

Ranged weapon: Advanced Storm Assault Rifle

Survival armor series: Survival Goggles, Survival Bodywear, Survival Glove R, Survival Glove L, Survival Footwear

Six weapon augments: Melee Accuracy Up I, Ranged Accuracy Up I, Melee Attack Up I, Ranged Attack Up I, Theroid Slayer I, Secondary CD Reducer I

Five armor augments: Max HP Up I, Max TP Up I, Evasion Up I, Potential Up I, Physical Resistance Up I Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition is available to pre-order right now. Nintendo Switch Online members*** can also save on this title and select digital games with Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers****.