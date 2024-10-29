Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition blasts onto the Switch in early 2025

One of the very best Wii U RPG experiences available at the time was the Monolith Soft-developed Xenoblade Chronicles X, so we’re surprised it’s taken this long to get a Nintendo Switch release to be honest.

The sci-fi themed, open-world action RPG will hit the Switch in the form of Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition on March 20th, 2024 and will be enhanced in quite a few ways — including updated visuals and “new story elements” too.

Check out the product page for pre-order info and take a gander at the quite-nice-looking announcement trailer and screens below.

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition screens:



Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition – Announcement Trailer – Nintendo Switch:



Fight for survival on a mysterious alien world and explore the planet with your own giant mech in the Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition game for the Nintendo Switch family of systems. Originally available on the Wii U system in 2015, the action RPG comes to Nintendo Switch with enhanced visuals, added story elements and more when it launches March 20, 2025. The year is 2054. Humans have fled Earth amid a destructive intergalactic war. As one of the survivors and a member of the New Los Angeles (NLA) colony, it’s your mission to help build a new home on the sprawling, hostile planet of Mira. Explore this seamless open world across five otherworldly continents teeming with unknown creatures – some of which are epic in scale – and fight for the future of humanity. Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition features your character at the center of the action in a standalone sci-fi story. Customize your avatar’s looks and class to your liking and choose from a wide variety of options in a comprehensive battle system that’s as deep as you want it to be. Once you have proven yourself to the BLADE organization, you can also unlock a powerful Skell: Your giant, customizable mech that’s proficient in exploration and combat to assist you in your adventures across Mira. While you go about the reconstruction effort, you’ll get to know the people of NLA, help them with their problems, and build affinity with your party members to unlock quests that contain rare gear and other rewards to earn. Plus, join an online squad* and take on multiplayer-specific missions, including extra-challenging Global Nemesis Battles! You can even recruit the avatars of other players to your team in the main story. There is even more to discover in this definitive version of the game. Just who is the mysterious hooded figure on the beach? You’ll have to stay tuned to learn more… Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition is available to pre-order right now.