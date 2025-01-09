Nintendo eShop Update: Freedom Wars Remastered, Boti: Byteland Overclocked

After last week’s eShop update saw only two new games arriving on the Switch, this week we’re back to the steady stream of new games that have typified updates for the last several years. And even if a fair amount of it is shovelware garbage, there are at least a few new games worth investigating.
Chief among them: Freedom Wars Remastered, a remaster of the 2014 game that, until now, you could only play on the Vita. While we didn’t love it back when it first came out, that may have been because the Vita was relatively swimming with Monster Hunter-esque action RPGs at the time (see also: Soul Sacrifice, Ragnarok Odyssey, Toukiden, Sword Art Online). Time and space may have given the game a little more personality, so if you miss games like that, now’s your chance to check this one out again.
This week also sees the Switch debut of Boti: Byteland Overclocked, a fairly enjoyable 3D platformer. It may not break much new ground, but the game has its charms and seems like a natural fit for the Switch.
To see what else is arriving on the Switch this week, read on!
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
Pre-orders:
- Blade Chimera – You are Shin, a demon hunter with no memory of his past. After striking an unusual partnership with Lux – a demon with the ability to shapeshift into a sword and manipulate time – you begin a quest to learn what happened to you and your loved ones. This blade not only cuts down foes but can also interfere with time itself, restoring once-destroyed stairs, bridges and platforms to reach new areas. Can you master the Lumina Sword’s powers? Blade Chimera slashes onto the Nintendo Switch system Jan. 16. Pre-orders are available now on Nintendo eShop.
Nintendo Music:
- The Treble With Kongs – The Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong’s Double Trouble soundtrack has spun its way onto Nintendo Music, the smart-device app for Nintendo soundtracks*! Listen to the musical fanfare from Dixie Kong and Kiddy Kong’s adventure on the Super NES, and while you’re at it why not cue up the soundtracks for Donkey Kong Country and Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest, too? Nintendo Music is exclusively for Nintendo Switch Online members. For more info, visit: https://www.nintendo.com/us/switch/online/nintendo-switch-online/nintendo-music/.
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- 18 in 1: Family Games Giga Pack
- 2 in 1: Trash Punk & Moto Rush GT
- Battle Royal – Battlegrounds Call – Available Jan. 10
- Beyond Memories – Darkness of the Soul
- Block Blaster DX! – Available Jan. 14
- Blockxy Puzzle Adventure
- Boti: Byteland Overclocked – Available Jan. 10
- Bright Side: Quiz
- BURGER RACE
- Chernobylite Premium Edition – Available Jan. 10
- Christmas Tree: Holiday Decorate Simulator
- Cozy Farming 3 in 1 Collection
- Crowd Run
- Cute Puppy Academy
- Felinea Tales
- FREEDOM WARS Remastered – Available Jan. 10
- Gravity Escape
- Hole io & Candivity
- Kiting Cat
- Korean Drone Flying Tour Chuncheon City
- Kosmo Skirmish
- KUUKIYOMI: Consider It! 123 Bundle
- Make it! Oden
- Platform 4
- Runny Bunny – Available Jan. 15
- Santa’s Adventure: Christmas Gifts Rush
- Still Joking: Visual Novel – Available Jan. 14
- Super Onion Boy+ – Available Jan. 10
- TCG Empire: Card Shop Simulator
- The Fox’s Way Home
- Traffic Master Collection
- Trench Shooter: Warfare Tactics
- Warfront Tactics: Battlefield Chronicles Battle Simulator – Available Jan. 11
- Windborn – Journey to the South
