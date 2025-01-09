Nintendo eShop Update: Freedom Wars Remastered, Boti: Byteland Overclocked

After last week’s eShop update saw only two new games arriving on the Switch, this week we’re back to the steady stream of new games that have typified updates for the last several years. And even if a fair amount of it is shovelware garbage, there are at least a few new games worth investigating.

Chief among them: Freedom Wars Remastered, a remaster of the 2014 game that, until now, you could only play on the Vita. While we didn’t love it back when it first came out, that may have been because the Vita was relatively swimming with Monster Hunter-esque action RPGs at the time (see also: Soul Sacrifice, Ragnarok Odyssey, Toukiden, Sword Art Online). Time and space may have given the game a little more personality, so if you miss games like that, now’s your chance to check this one out again.

This week also sees the Switch debut of Boti: Byteland Overclocked, a fairly enjoyable 3D platformer. It may not break much new ground, but the game has its charms and seems like a natural fit for the Switch.

To see what else is arriving on the Switch this week, read on!