A new overview trailer has landed for Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition

With the much improved Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition set to launch for the Nintendo Switch on March 20th, 2025, Nintendo figured it would be the perfect time to drop a detailed overview trailer showing off many aspects of the game.

Yeah, it looks wayyy visually enhanced as compared to the 2015 Wii U release, but there’s also added story content, online features, an upgraded battle system and tons of content all-around. Those who will pre-order it before March 6th will get a in-game Exploration Support Package with some helpful items and gear and whatnot too!

See some new media and the new overview trailer below, and check back for the big release.

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition screens:

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition — Overview Trailer — Nintendo Switch:



Gear up for a colossal-sized adventure in the Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition game for the Nintendo Switch system. A new trailer has landed, offering a detailed look at some of the key features of the game ahead of its launch on March 20. In Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition, the year is 2054 and Earth has been destroyed. A colony ship of human survivors has narrowly escaped a devastating intergalactic war – only to crash land on the hostile planet of Mira. Customize your main character – including their features, clothes and hair – and follow the story of these survivors as you fight to carve out a future for humanity on this mysterious, dangerous world. Originally released in 2015 as Xenoblade Chronicles X for the Wii U system, this updated version of the game includes enhanced visuals and more, such as: Exploration: Mira is a sprawling world with five massive continents, each with its own distinct biomes, weather and diverse array of organisms. You can move seamlessly between these continents, travelling to any location or point of interest you like. Of course, the journey won’t be without its dangers, so prepare accordingly.

New Los Angeles: Your new home and one of the last bastions of humanity. New Los Angeles (NLA) is the center of human activity on Mira. In this large city, the survivors of the wrecked USS White Whale live their lives. NLA is divided into districts – including commercial, industrial, BLADE and residential – where you can take in the sights, interact with allies and residents, purchase new weapons and gear, and much more.

Battle System: Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition features a fast-paced, action-packed battle system. While in combat, you can freely move around to gain a tactical advantage and employ a variety of customizable special attacks and skills called Arts. These Arts will vary based on the Class of each character. Fight, gain experience and take down enemies of all shapes and sizes – you may even cross paths with some particularly nasty (and enormous!) foes.

Missions: Early on, you’ll join the Builders of the Legacy After the Destruction of Earth (BLADE) organization to assist the residents of NLA and Earth’s survivors. Throughout the game, you’ll help with various requests given to you by characters you encounter as well as by BLADE itself. These missions will further the story, strengthen your affinity with your party members, confer various rewards and more.

Skells: Skells are powerful armored vehicles developed by humanity that can fly, transform into a vehicle and wield immense strength in battle. Once you prove yourself to the BLADE organization, you’ll unlock the ability to pilot your own Skell. There are multiple Skells that can be obtained, each with different characteristics and customizable to suit your combat style.

Online Features: Join a squad of up to 31 other players online* and work together to complete tasks such as collecting a certain number of items or felling specific enemies. Up to four squad members can also team up online and face off against powerful foes. You can even recruit the avatars of other players to your team in the main story.

Uncover More Story Content: New adventures await on Mira, featuring a new location to explore, new characters to encounter and newly added story content to experience that’s exclusive to Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition. The fight isn’t over yet – humanity still needs you! Players who purchase the digital version of Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition on Nintendo eShop or My Nintendo Store** before April 6 will receive an in-game Exploration Support Package containing helpful items to jumpstart your adventure, such as credits, weapons, armor and more. Additionally, players who purchase the physical or digital versions of the game from GameStop*** will receive a code (available while supplies last) for the pack, redeemable on Nintendo eShop. Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition launches on March 20, and is available to pre-order right now. Nintendo Switch Online members can also save on this title and select digital games with Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers****.