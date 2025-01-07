Tokyo Xtreme Racer launches via Steam Early Access on January 23rd, 2025

Heads up fellow Tokyo Xtreme Racer fans, after an almost 19 year hiatus (the official announcement), Genki’s beloved high octane racing series is finally returning to the gaming world. That is, for PC gamers on Steam, for now.

The new release of TXR will go live on January 23rd, 2025 as an Early Access title for the first 4 months, at the end of which the full version will then be available. The Early Access version will be available at a discount, and while not totally complete, seems pretty packed with content — we’re talking 50 vehicles, half of the story, 200+ rival racers to take down, tuning and customization, more than 180kms of highway to explore and more. The rest of the story, additional cars, rival characters, new features and improvements and whatnot will be available when Early Access ends.

Wishlist the game on Steam right here, and see the latest details of Tokyo Xtreme Racer below along with new media too.

Tokyo Xtreme Racer screens:



首都高バトル/Tokyo Xtreme Racer】#8：FullPV:



【Tokyo Xtreme Racer】#7：Short PV

Watch this video on YouTube

EARLY ACCESS CONTENT Enjoy the story up to the halfway mark!

Race against over 200 rival characters!

Over 50 playable cars to utilize!

Race over 180 kms of the Shuto Expressway, including the C1 line!

Dive into Car Tuning and Customization and experience the Player Skill Gain! The Early Access version is expected to last approximately 4 months. The full release version of the game will become available after Early Access with the addition of the remainder of the story, additional cars, additional rival characters, as well as new features and improvements. People who purchase the Early Access version will have access to the full release version upon launch at the discounted Early Access price.