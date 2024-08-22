A new Tokyo Xtreme Racer is officially in development

Development studio Genki was teasing a new “Genki Racing Project” a few days ago which we assumed was a spiritual successor to their popular Tokyo Xtreme Racer series. But with that countdown ending and reveal happening early this morning — it turns out that the new game was actually a new Tokyo Xtreme Racer after all!

It’s been 18 years since the last title in the franchise was released, so we have a lot of catching up to do. For now Genki dropped a handful of screens and a teaser trailer, with a promise for more to come.

The new TXR is scheduled for a 2025 release on the PC (see the Steam page here), and consoles… hopefully.

Tokyo Xtreme Racer screens:

【Tokyo Xtreme Racer】#0：Teaser PV:



“Tokyo Xtreme Racer” is a racing game set in a sealed-off future Tokyo, where you compete for the fastest speed in your customized cars on the highways that weave through the city, aiming to reach the top. Drive real cars on meticulously recreated courses, compete against powerful rivals, slip through other cars, and engage in spirit-wracking battles. This is a series with unparalleled appeal. A new title, “Tokyo Xtreme Racer” now in development please look forward to the release of more information.