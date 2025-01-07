Start the year off with a Like a Dragon Direct, coming this Thursday January 9th

How’s 2025 treating everyone? Last week was pretty quiet when it comes to news and it looks like folks are starting to get back to the office. In fact we just received word that those workhorses at Ryu Ga Gotoku Studios will be hosting a new edition of Like a Dragon Direct, their streaming program that looks to peel back the curtain back on their upcoming game. The next one will be airing on Thursday January 9th, 2025 at 12pm EST/ 9am PST. This program promises to provide updates and first looks at some of the features in their upcoming beat’em up title Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

We’ve already got glimpses of a cooking mechanic via social media posts, so it’ll be curious to see what other features the studio will cram into their next title! Hopefully this direct will also give us details on the studio’s other projects such as the one which was revealed at The Game Awards, Project Century…although it’s not explicitly tied to Like a Dragon, its inclusion might be the studio tipping its hat to theories that fans have been generating since the title’s reveal. Regardless you can catch the direct live or at your own leisure via the studio’s streaming accounts linked below.

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii will release on PC, Xbox and the PlayStation platforms on February 21st, 2025.

RGG Like a Dragon Direct



