Marvel’s First Family will finally make their presence felt in Marvel Rivals



With a plot that revolves around two Dr. Dooms, it would be pretty weird if Reed Richards and his family wouldn’t find themselves involved. Well thanks to the fact that there are no movie rights involved, Marvel’s first family is free to intervene as they are due to arrive in the “real” inaugural season of Marvel Rivals.

Beginning on January 10th, players will experience a story which involves Dracula blotting out the Sun with the usage of the mysterious substance known as Chronovium allowing the denizens of the night to roam unabated. Thankfully the heroes will be bolstered by one of the Marvel Universe’s premier super team, the Fantastic Four!

Led by Reed “Mr. Fantastic” Richards, joined by his wife Susan “Invisible Woman” Storm, his brother–in-law Johnny “The Human Torch” Storm and his long time friend Ben “The Thing” Grimm, the quartet will enter the game in a staggered manner. Ths husband and wife duo will arrive during the first half of Eternal Night Falls’ three month duration, with the younger Storm and the rocky Grimm debuting during the second half of the season. This season will also see the release of three new maps which are tied to the season such as Sanctum Sanctorum and Midtown, and Central Park giving this season a very New York feel.

Season One will also feature a new mode called Doom Match which pits 8-12 players who are assigned to factions, forced to duke it out where KOs score points, with the top 50% of scorers being declared the winner. The season will also have a Battle Pass which will feature cosmetics and sprays and seasonal events which will dole out rewards for active participation. Also for those looking for grab everything that is released for the title, the game will also be running a Twitch Drops campaign which will reward Twitch viewers who watch a certain amount of streams featuring the game. The rewards include a Galacta-themed Hela costume, nameplate and spray. Looks like we’re in the first steps of a fantastic journey!

Marvel Rivals is available now for free on PC, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation 5.

Season 1: Eternal Night Falls Official Trailer | Marvel Rivals



