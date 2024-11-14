Rage of the Dragons NEO bubbles up once again on PC and consoles today!

The NEO GEO was quite a mainstay in the arcade scene and in some homes if you had deep pockets. The games on the platform were iconic enough that a majority saw ports throughout the years, but there were always outliers which remained on the platform. Well thanks to Piko Interactive and QUByte Rage of the Dragons finally gets off the ever shrinking list of titles that remain stranded on the NEO GEO.

Rage of the Dragons NEO is a re-release of the 2002 fighting game developed by Evoga/Noise Factory, Rage of the Dragons. Choose two fighters and go through the arcade mode in order to have a fateful showdown with the “Black Dragon”. Depending on your duo you select you will learn more about the world of Rage of the Dragons.

This modern remake will include additional modes such as Online Play, a Training mode which includes hitbox information for those who truly want to breakdown the game to its base components and a Dragon Challenge mode which will test your skills as a combatant and hopefully reward those who prevail. Other additions include a jukebox mode which will allow players to enjoy the music and voices of the game, and visual options such as filters and background so you can set your preferred viewing experience.

QUByte also announced that they will be teaming with Physical Mania to produce physical editions of the game. Unfortunately the only platforms that will receive this tangible product will be the Switch and the PlayStation platform. The publisher promises additional details will be forthcoming, but let’s hope there will be a collector’s edition for those players that like to splurge a little with their physical purchases.

Rage of the Dragons NEO is available now on PC, Switch, the Xbox and PlayStation platforms.

Rage of the Dragons NEO - Launch Trailer

Inside the Rage of the Dragons NEO - Game Modes

