Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 officially revealed at Anime Expo

Cyberpunk fans, rejoice! During this year’s Anime Expo, CD PROJEKT RED and Studio TRIGGER officially revealed that Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 is indeed in production and has been confirmed to hit Netflix once again.

At this year’s Anime Expo, taking place between July 2–6, CD PROJEKT RED invited attendees to the livestreamed panel “Cyberpunk: Edgerunners — Behind the Scenes With its Creators” featuring story writer and producer Bartosz Sztybor and voice actors Emi Lo (Lucy Kushinada) and Zach Aguilar (David Martinez) with host Joey “The Anime Man” Bizinger and a special guest appearance by Cyberpunk: Edgerunners director Hiroyuki Imaishi. Following a lively discussion about the critically acclaimed anime’s legacy, insights into its creation, and more behind-the-scenes tidbits, Sztybor announced the new collaboration between CD PROJEKT RED and animation studio TRIGGER to create Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2. Together with Imaishi, he shared an exclusive reveal of the anime’s official logo and its poster art. Imaishi also took the opportunity to officially pass the torch to Kai Ikarashi (Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, SSSS.Gridman), who will make his directorial debut with Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2. Ikarashi joined the panel with a recorded video message and debuted a Director’s Voice video to share more about his motivations for the anime. “David’s story might be over, but there’s plenty more to discover in Night City. And to again have the legendary animation studio TRIGGER along for the ride makes us at CD PROJEKT RED so excited to introduce a raw, real chronicle of redemption and revenge, something unlike what we’ve done before,” said Sztybor, showrunner, story writer, and producer on Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2. He will be joined by lead character designer Kanno Ichigo (Promare, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners) and Masahiko Otsuka (Gurren Lagann, Promare), who will be responsible for the screenplay adaptation. The panel ended with an invitation to a closed-door viewing of new teaser footage at the Peacock Theater during studio TRIGGER’s panel later in the evening. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 is created in collaboration with CD PROJEKT RED and animation studio TRIGGER and is now in production with a planned release on Netflix in the future.