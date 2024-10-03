Rage of the Dragons NEO closed beta on Steam sign ups begin now

Rage of the Dragons is an early 2000s fighting game that was released on the NEO GEO developed by Noise Factory and Evoga. Unless you were entrenched in the emulation scene, it’s unlikely that you would have heard or played this title. Thanks to QUByte Interactive, they’ve worked with Piko Interactive and announced that they would be bringing the title to modern platforms under the name Rage of the Dragons NEO.

It seems progress on the game is going well as the publisher announced the game will be getting a closed beta to test the re-release’s online code. From Friday, October 11th to Sunday, October 13th, selected applicants can take on other closed beta players in ranked matches. Anyone who is interested in participating can fill out an application linked here, you have until October 8th to throw your hat into the ring!

Aside from online features the game will feature a single player mode, versus, training and a mode dubbed “Dragon’s Challenges” where you will have to fight under specific conditions.

If you don’t get selected to take part of the online closed beta, fret not as a demo of the game will be available as part of next Steam Next Fest which will be happening October 14th to the 21st. So either way you’ll be able to hit the streets of Sunshine City!

Rage of the Dragons NEO will be unleashed on PC, Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox platform sometime in the future.

Rage of the Dragons NEO screens:

Rage of the Dragons NEO – Closed Beta Announcement Trailer



