Honkai: Star Rail’s exciting version 3.4 has arrived!

The finale of Version 3.3 for Honkai: Star Rail is upon us, so make sure to say your goodbyes to the Chrysos Heirs and prepare for Phainon’s breaking point. We’ve spent a nice bunch of time with Cipher, Aglaea, Hyacine, Mydei, and the rest of the gang, but it’s time to put an end to what the Flame-Chase Journey is all about. Release that emergency break and prepare to go full steam ahead, because HoYoverse recently showed players what they’re getting excited for in the recently released Version 3.4 update, “For the Sun is Set to Die”.

Picking up where the story left off, the Chrysos Heirs gave their all, giving up every single part of them to succeed their roles in the Flame-Chase Journey. They raced against time to help the Trailblazer and Phainon return the final Coreflame to the Vortex of Genesis. The veils around Amphoreus begin to lift and peel away, leaving one undeniable truth: Things were never as simple as they seemed. The dawn of the Era Nova may echo across the stars, and the Trailblazer’s actions could shape the very destiny of the universe itself.

Joining the Trailblazer in this final journey, the Chrysos Heir known as Phainon finally joins the roster of playable party members. Phainon is a Destruction path unit using the Physical element. He serves the role of an incredible physical DPS unit with all the power behind him to justify that. Phainon can accumulate “Coreflames” through various means in combat, building up to unleash his ultimate ability upon reaching a stack count of 12. This enables him to change into a much more powerful form, spawning a territory and leaving him as the only party member on the field. Phainon unleashes devastating wide-range attacks to obliterate his foes.

Joining Phainon at the start of this exciting update, Sparkle will be on a trio banner with Tribbie and Sunday. Hopefully you’ve got your Stellar Jade budget handled or already have a bunch of these characters, because if you’re like me, you’ll be working overtime to get the Jade and materials necessary to build your perfect team. Getting Phainon, Sunday, and Tribbie’s gonna be tight, but that’s part of not planning properly in Star Rail!

Version 3.4 of Honkai: Star Rail also boasts the release of the first ever crossover event. Trailblazers can expect to receive 5-star Quantum Hunt character Archer for free, with character Saber boasting the status of a 5-star Wind Destruction character. Saber will have her own banner and Light Cone, running for several patches so you have time to gather pulls for her and her light cone before the banners disappear. There will be story content to follow with these characters, so fans of Fate/Stay Night: Unlimited Blade Works and Honkai: Star Rail will have an impeccable event to keep their eyes on. Additionally, for those that spend 200 Star Rail Special Passes, you’ll receive Archer’s unique Light Cone as a bonus gift.

So not only does Version 3.4 of Honkai: Star Rail begin to wrap up the story arc we’ve seen thus far with the Flame-Chase Journey and the Chrysos Heirs, we’re seeing lots of character reruns, a very exciting crossover event, and even more. Make sure to log in for 10 days to get your new login bonus event rewards. There are new special deals in the shop, and HoYoverse have brought us a brand new Firefly skin available for purchase with Oneiric Shards. For Version 3.4, players can acquire this new outfit for Firefly and Sam on a discount.

Not only is all of that previously mentioned content available or releasing soon, 4 characters have received strong changes to really bring their abilities up to par with even some of the strongest new characters. Blade, Kafka, Silver Wolf, and Jingliu all got reworks to their kits and Light Cones, so fans of those (myself included as a major Blade enjoyer) can rejoice in loving these characters all over again. If there were issues you may have had with them before, such as Blade’s split scaling between ATK and HP, have no fears, as he’s now fully HP scaling. Further details on character changes are within the game itself alongside trials of these changed characters, so try those out and get a better and detailed sense of what changes were made. Of course, if you prefer how characters were before, you can toggle them to be the pre-patched versions.

If you’re not already a Star Rail player or haven’t played in a while, I’d wager this is the definitive best time to return to the game or start playing! With loads of content to engage with in this patch alone and a fantastic story to catch up on, there’s plenty of rewards awaiting new and old players alike to enjoy these character runs and new collaboration between Honkai: Star Rail and Fate/Stay Night: Unlimited Blade Works.

Version 3.4 of Honkai: Star Rail released on Wednesday, July 2nd, and is available to download on PlayStation 5, PC via Epic Games or HoYoPlay, iOS, and Android devices.