Cool down with some speed running as Summer Games Done Quick 2025 begins this Sunday!

The temperatures have only begun to rise, kids are out of school, but none of that matters as nothing will stop the team at Games Done Quick from raising money for a good cause. The organization’s next event is set to begin this Sunday with Summer Games Done Quick 2025.

Emanating from the Hilton Minneapolis Downtown in Minneapolis, Minnesota, we’ll be treated to seven days of nearly non-stop speed running featuring titles new and old such as Banjo-Kazooie, Shaq Fu, Monster Hunter Wilds and Blue Prince. If you wish to plan your SGDQ viewing, you can check out the event’s full schedule linked here.

In addition to enjoying some excellent gameplay, viewers are urged to donate to the event where all the proceeds will be sent to Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières, an organization with a history of providing medical care in disaster and conflict zones with no strings attached.

Catch all the action when Summer Games Done Quick 2025 kicks off on Sunday July 6th at 12:30 pm EST/11:30 am CST/9:30 am PST. The entire event can be viewed on Games Done Quick’s Twitch and YouTube Channel.