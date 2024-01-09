MSI shows off new Windows handheld

After a quick Instagram teaser last week — followed by a full-on leak not too long after — today at CES MSI confirmed it: they’re entering the world of PC gaming handhelds this year.

Named The Claw, the new handheld looks kind of similar to the ROG Ally, but MSI is hoping to set themselves apart from the other big names in the space by virtue of the fact that their handheld runs on Intel rather than the AMD chips that power the Steam Deck, the ROG Ally, and the Lenovo Legion Go. It’s also going to feature a bigger battery than any of its competitors, at 53Whr — though it’ll probably need it, since the Intel Core Ultra chips are also reputed to use more power than the AMD Z1 Extreme chip that powers the Ally and the Legion Go, which in turn explains the dual cooling fans and the back panel that appears to be very well-vented, judging from the images below.

You can read more about the MSI Claw after the pictures. It’ll apparently cost $699 for the Intel Core 5U model, or $799 for the Intel Core 7U version. We’ll see whether it matches up to the ROG Ally (or even the Legion Go) when it releases sometime during the first half of this year.

With the zeitgeist of AI technology taking the world by storm, MSI, a world-leading premium laptop brand, has taken it in stride through its professionalism over luxurious aesthetics, extreme performance and innovative technology. Announcing the world’s first gaming handheld powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra Processor – the Claw. Equipped with ARC™ graphics featuring up to 8 Xe cores and advanced XeSS technology, the Claw ensures smooth gameplay across various AAA titles. Its robust HyperFlow cooling system and a large 53Wh battery, coupled with Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, make it an exceptional handheld gaming device for gamers. “In our commitment to enhancing the gaming experience for our users, we aim to address market pain points and dedicate efforts to the handheld space,” said Eric Kuo, the Executive Vice President& NB BU GM of MSI. “We have fine-tuned specific designs tailored exclusively for gamers, debuting our very first handheld, Claw, which redefines the standards in the handheld market.” “We’re proud to partner with MSI to deliver unparalleled experiences for users around the globe. The new MSI Claw is an exciting new gaming handheld powered by an Intel Core Ultra processor that provides an unparalleled gaming experience to be enjoyed anywhere, anytime.” – Michelle Johnston Holthaus, Executive Vice President and GM, Client Computing Group, Intel Intel® Core™ Ultra with ARC™: Revolutionizing Integrated Graphics

The Core™ Ultra stands out with its new silicon architecture, AI capabilities, and the pioneering ARCTM integrated graphics, boasting up to 8 Xe cores. This configuration delivers twice the graphical performance of previous generations. Enhanced by XeSS super-sampling technology, the ARCTM offers smooth gameplay at 1080p resolution and medium settings. Its SOC tile includes a media engine supporting advanced video codecs like AV1, H.265, and VP9, ensuring high-quality streaming with reduced performance demands.

MSI’s Claw represents a breakthrough in handheld gaming. Equipped with Intel Core™ Ultra processors and Intel XeSS technology, it elevates FPS for smooth, immersive gameplay, even in demanding AAA titles. The device incorporates MSI Cooler Boost Hyperflow technology, featuring dual fans and heat pipes that efficiently dissipate heat. The intraflow thermal design optimizes airflow to cool internal components, ensuring top gaming performance. The Claw boasts a class-leading 53Whr battery, offering an impressive 2-hour battery life under full workload, allowing gamers to enjoy prolonged sessions. It features the MSI Center M UI, providing easy access to key features and settings, including a quick game launcher and instant platform access. The Claw also supports the MSI APP Player, expanding gaming options to include both Windows and Android mobile games. Ergonomically designed, the Claw fits comfortably in various hand sizes, enhancing the gaming experience. It features a 7-inch Full HD touchscreen display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, ensuring a visually stunning and responsive gaming environment. In summary, MSI’s Claw is a groundbreaking addition to the gaming world, offering unparalleled portable gaming with its advanced technology, ergonomic design, and powerful performance features.

