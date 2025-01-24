Botany Manor set to finally bloom on PlayStation platforms soon

Botany Manor, Whitethorn Games and Balloon Studios’ unique botanical-themed first person puzzler is finally about to bloom on PlayStation platforms! We reviewed the title in April of last year on other platforms, and loved it, so we don’t doubt that the PlayStation audience will take to it as well.

The pleasant setting and soothing atmosphere and soundtrack, paired with environmental puzzles to be solved and a low-stress plot provide for a relaxing and cozy experience — which is definitely the point of the game. The PlayStation version has been enhanced in a number of ways, specifically regarding the use of the DualShock 4 and DualSense controllers which allow players to flip through the pages with the touch pad while the light bar reflects the appropriate bloom colors.

So if those features check off the boxes you’re looking for in a new release it’s definitely worth checking out Botany Manor when it hits both the PS4 and PS5 on January 28th, 2025.

Take a look at the release trailer below, and stay tuned for more coverage.

The forgotten flora of Botany Manor bloom onto PS5 & PS4 on January 28! The enduring estate of Botany Manor is home to retired botanist Arabella Greene. After a long career, she has amassed a collection of rare, long-forgotten plants that require some research to help them live again. Play as Arabella and explore the stunning historic manor and its grounds to look for clues in her notes, books, posters, and items scattered around the residence to determine the correct set of circumstances to help the flora flourish. Unlock new seed varieties and plant them. Interactable items around the property that can be turned and flipped will provide information to help you solve each gardening puzzle, grow the plants and discover their mysterious qualities.