Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 reveals its disembarkment date at the Xbox Developer_Direct

When Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 was revealed, something about the game’s color palette really captured my attention. So it made sense that when the Xbox Developer_Direct revealed that Sandfall Interactive’s inaugural release would be featured I knew I would be tuning in and boy am I glad I did. As the section dedicated to the game revealed plenty about this JRPG where humanity is systematically being wiped out by an annual occurrence by the mysterious presence known as the Paintress.

The Direct not only gave us additional plot details, the party we will be traveling with, but also the conception of the title and some of the folks working on the title, we also learned the game will reward attentive players as the game features timing based blocks and parries much akin the gameplay found in the Mario & Luigi RPG franchise.

Players won’t have to wait too long to set off to slay the Paintress as we learned Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 will launch on PC, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation 5 on April 24th, 2025 and it will also be available for Xbox Game Pass. Those looking to own the game can choose between 3 SKUs, the standard edition which contains the base title, a premium edition with various cosmetic DLCs and a collector’s edition of the game which includes a music box shaped like the Monolith, a SteelBook case and a 48 page artbook.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 screens:

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 | Release Date Trailer:



Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 | Release Date Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube