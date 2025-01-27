Genshin Impact v5.4 details revealed

It’s the Monday morning near the end of a patch cycle for a HoYoverse title, and you know what that means. Genshin Impact’s 5.3 update comes to a close in two weeks, and late last week we were shown the new Version 5.4 Special Program and trailer. I can’t speak for anyone else but myself, but we’re getting a long-awaited return to Inazuma with an event centered around a new character and some old friends.

In the trailer, we see that a festival of sorts is being planned by friends we made in Inazuma. Of course, it’s not just a festival, as there’s something else running amok in the nation. Something causing nightmares making people think it’s still wartime in Inazuma is wreaking havoc, and affecting even the powerful Archon. There is also a brand new event polearm releasing this update, so make sure you keep up on your events to max out the refinements on it before the event ends.

Joining the massive playable roster of characters this update is Yumemizuki Mizuki. She is a psychologist and major shareholder of the Aisa Bathhouse. Mizuki will be an excellent addition to anybody seeking strong instances of swirl damage with her abilities. Additionally, based on the current HP value of your on-field character, her burst will either heal you or explode, dealing AoE Anemo damage, also with the opportunity to swirl an existing element for bonus damage. As a bonus, Yumemizuki Mizuki is the latest character to be joining the Standard Banner roster of characters going forward from Version 5.5 and onwards!

Mizuki releasing means new banners as always, and of course new reruns. Mizuki will be the only new character releasing this patch, but there are 3 characters returning to the spotlight for you to pull. In the first half alongside Mizuki, we’ll see the return of Sigewinne and her signature weapon. The second half brings back Wriothesley and Furina. For anyone who hasn’t gotten their hands on the jailer from Fontaine or the Hydro Archon herself, now’s an excellent opportunity to remedy that. Of course their weapons return as well, so you may feel free to grab those to bolster their combat capabilities.

HoYoverse is continuing the trend of bringing players new system optimizations and improvements. Coming with the launch of Version 5.4, players can now select “Level-Up Plans” to help you build your characters and keep track of progression. Once you’ve set your goals, the tool will automatically display and track your resources as you use and acquire them. The filter options for weapons and characters are also more streamlined, giving players the ability to filter characters by elemental affinity. Last but not least, an “Auto Add” button has been added on the weapon refinement screen to speed up the process of refining weapon levels.

With a whole new slew of co-op content, new events, and a fresh batch of banners for players, Version 5.4 of Genshin Impact will be full of something for everyone. Even if it’s not continuing the Natlan Archon Quest, bringing a new story beat via an event to Inazuma is a great sight to see. Personally, it’s my favorite region. Combined with all of that and the quality of life updates, it’s a nice patch to come back and refill that Primogem budget and maybe snag some characters or weapons you may have missed before.

Version 5.4 of Genshin Impact will be released for PC, iOS, Android, PlayStation, and Xbox on February 12th, 2025.

Version 5.4 “Moonlight Amidst Dreams” Trailer | Genshin Impact



