Lace’em up, Tinybuild Games reveal SpeedRunners 2: King of Speed, coming in 2025

It’s been nearly 10 years since SpeedRunners turned racing on its side with its eliminator style platform racing. I’m sure dedicated players know the ins and outs of every track and probably have traversal down to a science. Well TinyBuild and developer Fair Play Labs are about to shake things up as they have partnered together to bring SpeedRunners 2: King of Speed to reality.

DoubleDutch Games has opted to move onto other things and Fair Play Labs, the developer of titles such as Color Guardians and the Nickelodeon All Star Brawl games have taken the baton and well…ran with it. SpeedRunners 2 looks visually upgraded compared to its predecessor and will boast races with up to 8 players, so things will get chaotic! The original SpeedRunners eventually released DLC with famous YouTubers, I’m wondering if this trend will continue with the sequel and if so…who do you think would be included?

SpeedRunners 2: King of Speed is set for a PC release in 2025 and will race towards consoles sometime in 2026.

SpeedRunners 2: King of Speed | Announcement Trailer



