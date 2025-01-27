Rise of the Ronin sneaks onto PC this March

Rise of the Ronin didn’t quite set the world alight when it came out on PS5 last year — our own Tyler certainly wasn’t a fan — but PC gamers looking forward to playing the game got a date today for when it will be arriving on Steam: March 10.

The Steam release will be largely the same as what we got on PS5 last year, but with lots of options for visual upgrades like support for 8K resolution, 120fps, Ray tracing, and 3D audio. The gameplay and content — which Tyler described as being more akin to Assassin’s Creed than the Souls-like many people were expecting — will be unchanged, but if you’re in the mood for open-world samurai action, this should be up your alley.

See the trailer and the full details below!

Rise of the Ronin - Steam version Announcement Trailer

Today, KOEI TECMO America and Team NINJA announced plans to bring their highly-acclaimed open-world action RPG, Rise of the Ronin, to Windows PC via Steam® March 10, 2025. Originally released for PlayStation®5, the epic Bakumatsu era tale takes players on a historic journey where a masterless warrior, known as a Ronin, must fight to forge their own destiny through the chaos of war and political unrest. The upcoming Steam version will support various PC features, including ultra-wide monitor compatibility, 8K resolution, 120fps, 3D audio, and more! Rise of the Ronin takes place in 1863 Japan where, after three centuries of the Tokugawa Shogunate’s reign, the Black Ships of the West descend upon the nation’s borders and the country falls into a state of turmoil. With the fate of Japan now in the hands of a Ronin, players will encounter various historical figures, and the countless choices players make, like choosing whether to assassinate or protect key political figures like the anti-shogunate leader Ryoma Sakamoto, will evolve not only their destiny, but the multiple endings found in the game. Throughout the experience, players will be able to customize weapons and styles to their liking in order to engage in the deep, accessible combat system. Various melee weapons include katana, spear, and odachi, each offering multiple styles. This leads to a variety of fighting strategy and tactics based on the types of enemies and enemy weapons confronting players. Long-ranged weapons such as guns and bows are also available depending on the situation. Players will also be able to explore the mixed cultural landscapes of Edo, Yokohama, and Kyoto during the Bakumatsu period, with the stunning scenery actually changing with the seasons, showcasing such details as cherry blossoms and autumn leaves. Additionally, a grappling rope can be used to climb onto rooftops while an Avicula glider can be used to soar through the air, giving players the ability to capture their favorite views using photo mode. In addition, new PC features exclusive to the Steam version include: 8K resolution support

DirectX 12 Ultimate support

Ultra-wide and super ultra-wide monitor compatibility

120fps support

Ray tracing support

3D audio support

Customizable keyboard and mouse controls

AMD Fidelity FX Super Resolution support

NVIDIA DLSSS and Reflex support

UI menu with mouse clickability

Intel XeSS graphics technology support Fans who purchase the game before April 2, 2025 will receive the early purchase bonus of four combat styles: Hayabusa-ryu for Katana, Haybusa-ryu for Naginata, Nioh-ryu for Katana, Aisu Kage-ryu for Katana, as well as the Iga Ninja armor set, and the Iga Ninja’s katana. Pre-orders are now available.