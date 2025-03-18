Genshin Impact v5.5 update details revealed!

It’s been quite a while since Genshin Impact released its Natlan nation, and we’re inching ever closer to the end of the 5.X patch cycle. Up next is Version 5.5 for Genshin, and HoYoverse brings a new map expansion this time alongside the usual batch of goodies for Travelers to sink their teeth into. A Special Program aired on Friday, March 14th, 2025 showcasing details and even introducing a new 4-Star with a teaser of a character to come.

By far the most anticipated addition (and largest addition) is the release of the new Great Volcano of Tollan map expansion. Tread the depths of its fiery embrace, where you’ll uncover traces of its rich, layered history. Meet the last tribe of Natlan, the Collective of Plenty, and explore the Sacred City of Tollan lies. Also found here is a new Saurian from the Collective, the Tatankasaurus. Using this Saurian, you can smash through large chunks of Pulverite and even dash across water or liquid Phlogiston. This new region of Natlan brings plenty to explore and lots more Primogems for Travelers to acquire.

I bet you’re wondering what you can spend your Primogems on this update, right? Well don’t worry because this patch brings not one, not two, but three new characters to pull for! First up is the new 5-Star character being added in 5.5, Varesa. Varesa is a 5-Star Electro Catalyst user excelling in plunging attacks to trigger her Fiery Passion state. While in this state change, she’ll do bonus Electro damage and be able to use a special Elemental Burst with a reduced energy cost. Tapping her skill input will enable this state change, so be sure to use lots of normal attacks to execute quick plunging attacks.

Varesa isn’t the only new character coming, as the small-but-strong Hero of Natlan Iansan joins the fray this update. As a 4-Star Electro Polearm user, she provides powerful support to the rest of the party by boosting the on-field character’s ATK stat while also providing some healing. By using her Elemental Burst, Iansan’s ATK buff scales based on how much your on-field character has moved, meaning that you’ll wanna be agile and keep on the move to make the best use of those buffs. When a teammate triggers a Nightsoul Burst, Iansan will provide some healing to the on-field character for a brief period of time.

Events will be returning as well as a new set of banners to pull on. After a long hiatus, Natlan’s Bloomflower Trials event returns. Team up with Ifa, Mavuika, and other Natlan allies to complete this event. Additionally, the “Saurian Treasure Seeker” mini-game will be available. Upon completing this event, players will have the opportunity to invite 4-Star Electro Bow user Ororon to their account for free.

In terms of banners you can expect to pull, the first half of Version 5.5’s release will have the new character Varesa, who will be running alongside a rerun of Xianyun. Quite a powerful duo of characters, especially together, if you’re looking at building a very strong plunge damage team. Iansan will join those two as the new featured 4-Star, so you’ll get a bonus while going for those 5-Star units. The second half will bring the first rerun of Xilonen and the return of Anemo Archon Venti. Quite a packed update, so as always, be sure to budget your Primogems accordingly and farm those materials.

Version 5.5 of Genshin Impact will be released on March 26th, 2025, and on all platforms Genshin can be played on. These platforms include Android, iOS, PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, and Xbox Series consoles.

