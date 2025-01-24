Enjoy Technos classics this Spring thanks to Arc System Works

Technos Japan was quite the name in the games industry in the ’80s through the ’90s but in an industry where you are as good as your last title, this company’s tale ended in 1996. Its extensive catalog would be sold and occasionally carted out via platforms such as Nintendo’s Virtual Console. Eventually the bulk of the company’s IPs ended up with Arc System Works and we’ve seen new titles and compilations from the River City/Kunio Kun IP. It seems like Arc is now willing to dig a little deeper into their Technos Japan trove as they revealed Super Technos World: River City & Arcade Classics.

This 12 title compilation features titles from the company’s SNES/SFC and arcade offerings. Some of these titles are definitely familiar to me such as The Combatribes, Super Dodge Ball Arcade and some that could be considered lost classics such as Shadow Force and China Gate. All the games will get modern features such as save states and online multiplayer where applicable. So it’ll be interesting to delve into the catalog of the company that brought us Double Dragon and more.

Now if we can only find a way to re-release Technos Japan’s WWF wrestling games and their NEO GEO offerings…one can only hope!

Super Technos World: River City & Arcade Classes will be coming to PC, Switch and the PlayStation 5 on April 24th 2025.

Super Technos World: River City & Technos Arcade Classics – Announcement Trailer



Super Technos World: River City & Technos Arcade Classics screens:



Super Dodge Ball Arcade

(International only)

*1 to 2 players



The dodgeball game spoken of in legend! A legendary title never before released for Japanese audiences. In this unconventional dodgeball game, all rules are off and the whole team has special attacks at hand! River City Renegade

Released 1992 for SNES

*1 to 2 players Kunio’s coming to Osaka! Our story takes place in Osaka, where Kunio and his friends get caught up into trouble during their school trip. Enjoy the surprisingly serious story of this action RPG! Kunio’s Dodgeball Time, C’mon Guys!

Released 1993 for SNES

*1 to 2 players The return of a dodgeball classic! Experience an all new and improved dodgeball game, with an array of tosses and field gimmicks, and ways to train and form your team of players. Downtown River City Baseball Story

Released 1993 for SNES

*1 to 2 players Kunio’s underclassman Sugata takes center stage! Sugata takes on the role of protagonist in this exciting twist on traditional baseball. Send the players and even the ref flying with flashy special moves. Kunio’s Oden

Released 1994 for SNES

*1 to 2 players The one and only River City falling puzzle game! The first drop puzzle style game in the series. The falling blocks include eggs, radish, and other oden ingredients. XAIN’D SLEENA

Released 1986 for arcades

*1 to 2 players Fight your way through the air and skies in this classic Technos shooting game! The soldier Xain fights an interplanetary battle in this shooting-action game. Enjoy both genres in the different segments of the gameplay. China Gate

Released 1988 for arcades

*1 to 2 players Make your way west in this stage-based action game! An action game inspired by Journey to the West. Tang Sanzang, Sun Wukong, and their group travel to regain a stolen scripture. Shadow Force

Released 1993 for arcades

*1 to 2 players Face off against evil as a cyborg ninja in this belt-scroll action game! Technos brings their genre expertise to this belt-scroll action game. Choose your hero out of 4 options to take on the evil org! THE COMBATRIBES

Released 1990 for arcades

*1 to 3 players Take control of military vets to eliminate evil in this action game! Intense battles are underway in the streets of New York in this belt-scroll action title. Choose a fighter for your style: balance, power, or speed to tackle your foes. THE COMBATRIBES

Released 1992 for SNES

*1 to 2 players Experience the arcades all over again! This version includes a versus mode with brand new factory, ruins, and sewer stages. Enjoy an improved gameplay experience with smoother mechanics!



Sugoro Quest++ DICENICS

*Japanese language only

*1 to 4 players Wacky board game antics await at the roll of the dice! 4 players go against each other in this party board game. Roll the dice and complete the events along your path. DunQuest

*Japanese language only

*1 player

A rare Technos action RPG! Heroes strive to prevent the revival of a great demon. This action RPG takes place across 4 dungeons, from castle towns to the depths of the palace.