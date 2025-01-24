Help test the Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves netcode when it hosts an Open Beta February 20th – 24th

If you haven’t had the opportunity to get your hands on the first entry in the Fatal Fury franchise since 1999, you better clear the calendar in late February because SNK just announced that Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves will be getting an Open Beta.

From February 20th to the 24th, you’ll be able to brawl to your heart’s desire as you can select from 8 out of the final game’s 17 playable characters to take on players worldwide via online play. Climb the ladder in Rank Matches, or take on challengers without the stress in Casual Matches or if you don’t want the stress of playing against strangers, gather some friends and participate in some Room Matches. However if you want to just improve your skills and figure out some tech, you can spend your time in the lab with Training Mode.

Players will also have an opportunity to check out the game’s 2 control modes, so whether you’re a seasoned veteran or a young pup there won’t be any obstacles in your way to start your legend. The barrier to entry is so low, the demo doesn’t even require an active subscription to Sony’s PlayStation Plus or Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass to play online!

For those who can wait for the full Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves experience, the game will arrive to PC, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation platform on April 24th, 2025.