Doom: The Dark Ages gets a release date and an intimidating Collector’s Edition

Doom: The Dark Ages was one of the 5 titles that was featured in today’s Xbox Developer_Direct. The deep dive revealed the game’s central theme of “Stand and Fight” (Doom 2016’s was “run and gun”, Doom Eternal’s was “Jump and Shoot”), and we got more details regarding the Doom Slayer’s newest melee options such as the Shield Saw, Iron Flail, Electrified Gauntlet and the Doom Mace. Doom: The Dark Ages also features adjustable difficulties which allows you to individually tweak modifiers to give you the experience you want. Oh and you’ll also get to pilot a gatling gun equipped cyber dragon and a 30ft mech. The game also promises to take the story to the forefront, telling it via cinematics rather than forcing players to dive into the codex.

Outside of the extended look at gameplay ID also revealed the game’s various editions. For players that want more than just the standard edition, you can secure the premium edition which will grant you access to the game 2 days early (May 13th), Campaign DLC, Digital artbook, soundtrack and the Divinity Skin Pack which will give the Doom Slayer, dragon and “Atlan” an ivory and crimson sheen. The Collector’s Edition will give players a 12” DOOM Slayer Statue (PVC) Metal Red Key Card Replica SteelBook Case Game Disc in addition to the content in the premium edition. All pre-orders will come with the Void Doom Slayer Skin.

Delve into the Doom Slayer’s past as Doom: The Dark Ages arrives on May 15th, 2025 on PC, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation 5.

DOOM: The Dark Ages | Developer_Direct 2025 (4K) | Coming May 15, 2025



DOOM: The Dark Ages screens: