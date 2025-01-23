Ninja Gaiden 2 Black shadow drops today onto PC and consoles like…well a ninja

When the Xbox Developer’s Direct was announced, Windows Central revealed that the showcase would feature a new title from a famous Japanese IP. Well it seems the outlet’s source was on point as the livestream lead off with the title in question Ninja Gaiden 4!

While the segment mostly featured details regarding this new mainline entry in the Ninja Gaiden franchise, Team NINJA did reveal another title which would be released today.

Ninja Gaiden 2 Black, the definitive version of 2008’s Ninja Gaiden 2. This remake is rebuilt with Unreal Engine 5 and promises to enhance “stages, characters, effects, and lighting”. In addition to Ryu Hayabusa, you will be able to play as familiar characters such as Ayane, Momiji and Rachel and for those who need a bit of a helping hand, a new mode dubbed “Hero Play Style” which will be a bit more accessible to newcomers of the title.

Ninja Gaiden 2 Black is available today on PC, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation 5. So why not relive Ryu Hyabusa’s other adventures while you wait for his next one coming in Fall 2025.

NINJA GAIDEN 2 Black – Launch Trailer



