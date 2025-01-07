PS Plus games for Jan. 2025: Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, NFS Hot Pursuit, The Stanley Parable

Heads up all PlayStation Plus subscribers, Sony has announced the next set of monthly titles set to hit the service’s library for January 2025. The lineup will include Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Need for Speed Hot Pursuit and The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe, all for PS5 and/or PS4.

The new PlayStation Plus freebies typically go live on first Tuesday of every month which works out to be today, January 7th, 2025 for this cycle, so make sure to start up your downloads literally right now. The new game catalog releases for the higher tier plans will be revealed soon too, so stay tuned for those as well

Have a look at the details below and at the PS Blog, and make sure to grab December 2024’s titles before they are gone.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League | PS5

Take down The Justice League yourself in single-player or team up with friends in multiplayer co-op in this genre-defying, action-adventure third-person shooter from Rocksteady Studios, creators of the critically acclaimed Batman: Arkham series. Featuring an original narrative set within an expansive open-world city of Metropolis, the game puts the four DC Super-Villains on a collision course with an invading alien force and DC Super Heroes who are now laser-focused on destroying the city they once vowed to protect. All the while, the Suicide Squad must be mindful of the lethal explosives implanted in their heads that could go off at the first sign of defiance. Each squad member has their own unique moveset with enhanced traversal abilities to freely explore the dynamic open-world of Metropolis, along with a variety of weapons to customize, and skills to master. Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered | PS4

Feel the thrill of the chase and the rush of escape in Need for Speed Hot Pursuit. Unleash a savage sense of speed both as an outlaw and a cop in the world’s hottest high-performance cars. Outsmart the heat or take down lawbreakers with the tactical weaponry at your disposal in a heart-pumping, socially competitive racing experience. Updated with enhanced visuals, cross-platform multiplayer – including the asynchronous competition powered by Autolog – plus all additional DLC content, this is the ultimate edition of Criterion Games’ critically acclaimed Need for Speed debut. It’s time to reignite the pursuit. The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe | PS4, PS5

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe is an expanded re-imagining of the critically acclaimed, award winning indie game The Stanley Parable from 2013. Everything that was in the original Stanley Parable is here, preserved just like it was back in 2013. But The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe also dramatically expands the world of the original game with new content, new choices, and new secrets to uncover. The labyrinth has just gotten bigger. In addition, the game has been visually upgraded to reflect modern technology while faithfully preserving the tone of the original game. Accessibility features have also been added to the game, including localization of in-world text, colorblind options, and content warnings. And just as before, the impeccable voicework of Kevan Brighting will accompany you every step of the way. All three games will be available to PlayStation Plus members on January 7 until February 3.