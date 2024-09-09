Bungie shares their vision for the future of Destiny and celebrates its 10th Anniversary

Happy 10th Anniversary Destiny! To celebrate the big milestone, Bungie has a few things to share regarding the future of the franchise. As we all know, Sony performed a little “rightsizing” of Bungie unfortunately, so the studio needed to pivot in a little different direction with the title.

There will be no Destiny 3 at this time and the large expansions are a thing of the past at the moment. In its place will be a new model which will consist of two medium-sized expansions along with 4 free content updates each year, which is expected to add up to a continuous multi-year saga. The first drop, which will kick off Summer 2025, will be known as Codename Frontiers and will include a pair of expansions titled Apollo and Behemoth — each with seasons of their own and respective major updates. The updates will include a non-linear story, updates and improvements to core activities, new and enhanced game systems and more. Confused? See the roadmap below.

Definitely also stop by the official Bungie Blog for additional details, and stay tuned for more info and deep dives from the studio between now and then.

Other than the new roadmap and content for 2025, Bungie also provided some details on the 10th anniversary festivities which will include in game and physical items such as class armor inspired by the original Destiny concept designs, a new Legend Title with access to a Bungie Rewards NERF LMTD Destiny 2 Ace of Spades Blaster, a Legends of Destiny Art Tour event taking place in Los Angeles, New York, and London, and more.

