Nintendo tosses over some new Donkey Kong Country Returns HD media, details

With Donkey Kong Country Returns HD heading to the Nintendo Switch in the somewhat near future (but unfortunately missing the Holiday shopping season), Nintendo saw fit to toss over a fresh new trailer which shows off quite a lot of what to expect from the remastered DKCR release.

The very much enhanced version of the game is based on both the 3DS title and the Wii releases has includes features and levels from both of those releases, along with the expected Switch specific upgrades of course.

Stay tuned for Donkey Kong Country Returns HD on the Nintendo Switch on January 16th, 2025. Check out the new overview trailer, screens and game info below.

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD — Overview Trailer — Nintendo Switch:



Donkey Kong Country Returns HD screens



Bananas, barrels and Kongs: A wild adventure across Donkey Kong Island awaits in the latest trailer for Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, available Jan. 16, 2025 for the Nintendo Switch family of systems. Just what do Donkey Kong and Diddy Kong have in store for this revamped return to their classic adventure? Here’s a little taste. Stomp enemies, blast out of barrels, ride mine carts and do so much more when Donkey Kong Country Returns HD launches early next year. This visually-enhanced version of the duo’s platforming adventure combines selected features from both Wii and Nintendo 3DS versions of the game – including the extra Nintendo 3DS levels! With 80 levels across 9 different worlds – each featuring a dastardly boss battle at the end – the Kongs will have to be at their best to earn back their precious bananas. And of course, gathering every secret, collectible and Time Attack medal will require some serious platforming panache. But you don’t have to do it alone! A friend or family member can lend a hand as Diddy Kong in local co-op. Diddy can use his jet pack to help land tough jumps and fend off enemies with his trusty peanut popgun. Playing in Modern Mode helps players out with additional hearts and items, and you can also select Original Mode for a tougher challenge. Donkey Kong Country Returns HD is now available for pre-order at select retailers, at Nintendo.com and on Nintendo eShop at a suggested retail price of $59.99.