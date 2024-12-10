Gear up like the Ultimate Lifeform with the REALMz Shadow Space Colony Ark Wireless controller

When SEGA declared 2024 as the year of Shadow, they weren’t doing it half-heartedly. The ultimate lifeform has been showcased quite a bit almost to the point where you could say he is overshadowing Sonic himself. PDP, the premiere 3rd party controller manufacturer has added the anti-hero to their REALMz collectible controller line.

The Sonic REALMz: Shadow Space Colony Ark Wireless controller features a scene from Space Station which was introduced in Sonic Adventure 2. The left grip features a graphic with “Chaos Control”, the activation phrase that allows Shadow to utilize the power of the Chaos Emeralds to manipulate space and time. The right grip contains a miniature figurine of Shadow the Hedgehog, a notable feature of all REALMz controllers.

The controller can connect to Nintendo Switch via wired and wireless means. If you go for the latter route, you should be able to go up to 30 hours of playtime before needing to recharge. You can also adjust the LED lights on the controller although if you go with anything but crimson hues, I’m going to question your tastes.

If you are situated in the US the controller is available on the PDP website as well as retailers such as Best Buy, Amazon, Target, or any retailer where PDP products are sold. The controller will make its European debut in early 2025.