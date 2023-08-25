REALMz puts figurines into game controllers!

You can add lights, fans, or even a mechanism that spritzes players with the scent of pizza into a controller, but only the fine folks of PDP are wild enough to stuff a figurine inside a controller and other gaming accessories. The REALMz product line already has signed up some strong IPs for their unique spin on headsets and controllers.

Nintendo, SEGA, and Hasbros are some of the companies that believe in this concept and you will see gaming accessories featuring Mario, Pikmin, Sonic, and even the Transformers. The line will feature a variety of products at price points that are not hard on the wallet, but with an aesthetic design that will have people staring.

Having a sick looking controller with a quality figurine embedded inside them means some functionality will be sacrificed as the figures would go where rumble motors would go. However I think I’d be more inclined to keep REALMz controllers on the shelf with the rest of my other collectibles than using them for marathon gaming sessions, but I believe if I were to actually use them, the controllers would perform on par with 1st party offerings.

The REALMz line of gaming accessories will be available to pre-order on August 25th on PDP’s website as well as various online retailers. I’m certainly gonna keep an eye on the Transformers line and hope they’ll incorporate G1 designs in addition to the Earthspark continuity.

Explore the REALMz.

Watch this video on YouTube

Leading gaming peripherals brand, PDP, is proud to announce its collaboration with multiple IP partners including, Sega of America, Inc., Hasbro® and Nintendo®, for a range of novel accessories for the Nintendo Switch™ and Xbox systems. REALMz™ is a new product line allowing gamers to immerse in the worlds of their favorite games, with each translucent case featuring an iconic character figurine in its multi-layered design. The REALMz controller and headset line is the perfect crossover, blending the line between gaming and collectability. REALMz is the latest release in PDP’s long history of figurines in the gaming space, including previous partnerships to design and manufacture the Disney Infinity figurines. The REALMz controllers and headset are available for pre-order on Friday, August 25 on pdp.com or online at participating retailers. It will also be sold in a wide range of retailers across the EU this autumn. The line includes the REALMz Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch ($39.99), REALMz Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch ($59.99), REALMz Wired Headset for Nintendo Switch ($39.99), and REALMz Wired Controller for Xbox ($49.99). Explore the REALMz

Discover the realm of possibilities from your favorite game universe with the REALMz product line, with each controller grip and headset containing a prominent gaming figurine inside. Uncover the world within as the controller’s unique, multi-layer design showcases classic scenes from each title. Go one step further and create additional dimensions to the story with the LED lighting effects in the controllers. Featuring Uniquely stunning controller aesthetics.

Controllers available in both wired and wireless, to match preferred play styles.

LED lighting effects to level up the look of the controller.

Expertly crafted collectible figurines suspended inside the controller grips and headset ear cups. The Sonic the Hedgehog line of REALMz accessories is the first of many upcoming partnerships. Be on the lookout for designs featuring Transformers’ Optimus Prime, just in time for EarthSpark Expedition launching October 13th, as well as the beloved characters from Nintendo’s Pikmin™ franchise, coming this winter. For more information, please visit pdp.com or follow us on TikTok, Twitter and Instagram, or subscribe on YouTube.