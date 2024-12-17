Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer review for Nintendo Switch

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Publisher: Nintendo

Developer: Imagineer

Medium: Digital/Cart

Players: 1

Online: No

ESRB: E

In light of Nintendo seemingly pushing exercise games on the Switch the past several years, Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer has recently been released to the public. Featuring a new selection of licensed music to work out too, new sets of workout routines, and more, Fitness Boxing 3 is the latest release in the Fitness Boxing series. Sadly, it’s not the one with Hatsune Miku in it. It does, however, feature a bunch of personal trainer options that can be fully customized to your desire.

I wasn’t really sure how beneficial this would be at first, I’ll admit, but it surprised me at how much it will push you to work your upper body. Just don’t expect to be playing it sitting down. You’ll be standing up, getting into a proper stance, and using the Joy-Cons to track your motions (please wear your wrist straps). The game starts off wanting you to work your shoulders and whole arms with jabs, slowly working you into using your core. Through all sorts of various motions, you’ll really feel the burn after an hour or so, as if you’re doing a routine in a gym.

Fitness Boxing 3 does offer a progression path, as well as ways to track your progress. As you complete each routine, you’ll further unlock more and it will show you your fitness statistics for that specific routine. From the time it took, to your estimated fitness age, and calories burned, it makes it easy to keep track of your progress and figure out how far you’ve come. Additionally, each routine unlocked allows you to mix and match to cater the ultimate full workout for your personal tastes. When you do, it’ll give you an estimated time of how long it’ll take to complete, as well as show you what kinds of moves it expects you to perform. At the end, it’ll update your daily activity log, your total log, and then show you how many calories you’ve burned for the day and how many you’ve burned total. You can enter your weight and height to help it figure out what’s best for you.

I’ve been using it every other day so as to not overwork my upper body, but it’s genuinely a nice way to get into a rhythm of exercise. With a plethora of routines and motions to do, music to keep you engaged, and an easy and simple way to track your progress, I genuinely think that Fitness Boxing 3 is a great way to work on yourself and have a bunch of fun doing so. Game-ifying workouts is a surprisingly unique concept, and it’s good to see it’s done as well as it is here. If you’re seeking an entry into working out and improving your body, especially with a fun methodology, I don’t think there’s a better option.

Note: Nintendo provided us with a Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer code for review purposes.

Score: 9