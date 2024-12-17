Two new modes arrive to test your knowledge of public sentiment in The Jackbox Survey Scramble

The The Jackbox Survey Scramble launched with four play modes which would bring riotous laughter to any party. The latest patch for the title not only brings improvements to the existing modes, as well as adding 2 new modes to the mix.

Descriptions of these new modes are provided by the publisher are below.

Dash: The race is on! You’re competing against your fellow players: find the most popular answer in a group of options taken from one of our enormous lists to move ahead. Double down on your choice for more progress (or more punishment), send extra choices to your opponent’s list to slow them down, and tune into public opinion to outpace everyone on your way to the finish line.

Dares: Decide the stakes for fellow players! You control whether a fellow player must guess something higher or lower on the list than what's just been revealed. Throw them a nearly impossible challenge… but don't be shocked when they nail it and rake in the points. After you've completed a dare, turn around, share the love and dare another player.

These two modes join Squares, Hilo, Speed and Bounce as they utilize answers culled from players just like you. How good are you at figuring out what the most popular answers for common inquiries? Flex that knowledge with your friends when you play The Jackbox Survey Scramble available for PC, Switch, the Xbox and PlayStation platforms.