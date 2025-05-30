What happens when EVE meets Rapi? Find out when Goddess of Victory: NIKKE x Stellar Blade Crossover Special Live Stream airs June 7th

This is the collaboration that was always a no brainer. Two immensely popular properties from Shift Up are finally going to meet as Goddess of Victory: NIKKE crosses paths with Stellar Blade and soon we will learn what the NIKKE side of the collaboration will entail as a special livestream dedicated to the crossover will be airing on June 7th at 6am. For a glimpse of how NIKKE will translate in Stellar Blade, check out this trailer.

We’ll finally learn who from Stellar Blade will be recruitable in sci-fi shooters, how the Stellar Blade characters will look in the NIKKE art style, what brings the two properties together and most importantly…what rewards we’ll get for participating in the collaboration. I guarantee Eve will definitely be recruitable, but will Tachy or even Lily take up arms? How many alternate costumes will there be…and will any of them be a gacha costume? Will Adam get a character portrait or will he just magically hang out in the Tetrapod for the duration of the event?

We’ll find out soon enough, so make sure you set your alarm clocks if you want to experience it live or if you really need your beauty sleep, catch the VOD on the NIKKE official YouTube channel.

Goddess of Victory: NIKKE is available now on PC, iOS and Android. Stellar Blade is available now on PlayStation and is coming to PC on June 11th, 2025.