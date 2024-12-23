You’re probably blind if you didn’t see Gato returning in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

I really do appreciate SNK’s dedication to continuity. Debuting in Garou Mark of the Wolves, Gato’s story came to a conclusion when the man he was seeking vengeance upon came to the aid of the Kain R. Heinlein. The confrontation left him temporarily blind and now on the cusp of the latest entry of Fatal Fury, Gato returns with a self imposed restriction.

Feeling that being able to see actually restricts his reflexes, he has now opted to fight without his vision and given who we see him pummel in his reveal trailer, maybe he should open his eyes periodically (Stop pummeling Hotaru…that’s your sister, maybe)! Will Gato find the man who blinded him in the newest KOF Tournament? I guess we’ll find out when Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves releases on April 24th 2025 on PC, Xbox and PlayStation platforms.

FATAL FURY: CotW ｜GATO



