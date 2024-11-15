Tricky Madness drops onto the slopes of Early Access on PC

I always find it great when developers love a title so much that they decide to pick up the ball after the original developers have long since moved on. Tricky Madness is the product of Nathan Dearth and his fondness of snowboarding titles such as SSX and 1080° Snowboarding. The game which is making its Early Access debut today on Steam will put you on utterly unrealistic mountains doing all sorts of reality defying tricks.

The Early Access trailer which was released in conjunction with today’s news visually evokes the early SSX games and while it’s not the SSX games I cut my teeth on (I was a Cool Boarders guy…until 2022’s SSX), it certainly scratches that snowboarding itch that I only have in video games.

The game is expecting to add the following features as development progresses

8 handcrafted levels each with their own hidden surprises and unique experiences

A dedicated campaign mode set on an open-world mountain with secrets and collectibles.

8 fully voiced characters with their own backstory, personality and visual style.

A voiced in-game DJ commentator hyping you up your moves.

Priced at $7.99, it’s literally a steal and I’m certain this will help nudge people on the fence about hopping aboard the lift to check out Tricky Madness.

Tricky Madness is available on Steam as an Early Access title.

Tricky Madness screens

Tricky Madness Early Access Release Date Announcement Trailer



Tricky Madness Early Access Release Date Announcement Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube