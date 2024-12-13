Blast off into The Outer Worlds 2 in 2025

It’s somehow been five years since The Outer Worlds first came out (to very good reviews, I’d add), and since then Obsidian Entertainment had seemingly moved on to other things, like the upcoming Avowed. Tonight at The Game Awards, however, we learned that we’ll be returning to that universe very soon, with The Outer Worlds 2 coming out in 2025.

What’s more, judging from the gameplay trailer embedded below, it looks like the game is pretty far along. So far we only know the platforms — PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC — but we’ll surely learn more in the coming months. For now, enjoy the trailer!

The Outer Worlds 2: First Gameplay Trailer

