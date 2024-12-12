Los Angeles to host the next Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour when it returns January 2025

Since 2021, Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour has been the one stop for Dragon Ball Fans to learn about what’s to come from the prolific franchise created by Akira Toriyama. Amongst the festivities included tournaments from Dragon Ball Video Games as well as the Dragon Ball Collectible Card Games. The next Dragon Ball Games Battle hour will be taking place on January 18th to the 19th, 2025 in Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium.

This upcoming event will see the conclusion of Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Dramatic Showdown, an ongoing tournament series for the most recently released Dragon Ball Game. There will also be panels showcasing Dragon Ball: Daima, with appearances from the series’ executive producer as well as English voice actors.

Registration for the event has opened and those in the Los Angeles area should sign up at the event’s website linked here. For those who want to watch the action, but can’t make it in person, most of the festivities will be streamed via the Dragon Ball Battle Hour YouTube Channel.

DRAGON BALL Games Battle Hour 2025 Trailer



