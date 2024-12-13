Slay the Spire 2 shows off gameplay in new trailer

While 2025 is shaping up to be a pretty impressive year for games, by far the one I’m looking forward to the most is Slay the Spire 2.

That may sound like hyperbole, but given the dozens upon dozens upon dozens of hours I sank into the first Slay the Spire across multiple platforms, I can assure you that it’s not. I was excited when the game was first announced eight months ago, and that excitement was only sustained by the new gameplay trailer that was released during tonight’s Game Awards.

It looks fairly similar to the first game — but again, given how insanely addictive the first game was, that only bodes well for Slay the Spire 2. No release date yet, but it’ll be a day one purchase for me the moment it hits Steam Early Access in 2025.

Slay the Spire 2 - Official Gameplay Trailer

