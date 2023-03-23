The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition review for PS5, Xbox Series X, PC

Also On: Xbox Series X|S, PC
Publisher: Private Division
Developer: Virtuos, Obsidian
Medium: Digital
Players: 1
Online: No
ESRB: M
I did a double take when trying to figure out when The Outer Worlds originally launched, and was surprised to see it was prior to the beginning of the pandemic, hitting PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC back in 2019. So it’s been 4 years between the original release and this complete, upgraded version that just hit PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC dubbed The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition. While the original version of the game has run quite well on modern platforms, there’s never been an official, native current-gen release before now. This version brings a few upgrades like an increased level cap, upgraded lighting effects, dynamic 4K resolution, and enhanced details. This version of the game also includes all of the DLC in one, complete digital package.
Unfortunately, I’d also say this version of The Outer Worlds is a downgrade, which is a bummer considering it’s a $60 standalone release or a $10 “upgrade” if you already own the original game. Most of that stems from the frame rate issues, which have been pretty rough in the PlayStation 5 version of the game I’ve been playing, and my understanding is that it’s just as bad on other platforms. There was a recent patch that made improvements, but it’s still not a steady 60 frames per second in performance mode, with noticeable dips when running around large open environments, even when not engaged in combat.
It’s primarily disappointing to see because the PS4 version of the original game runs really well, without the framerate drops. And while the visual upgrade is noticeable, it’s not such a huge leap for me that the sacrifice to a solid frame rate is worth making. I held off on writing this review last week due to that planned patch, but again, even with the patch there are noticeable issues.
This is a shame because The Outer World is a really well done first-person RPG in the same vein as titles like Fallout or The Elder Scrolls. The original game by Obsidian was and still is fantastic, and the DLC included here is well worth checking out. For my thoughts on the original game, check out my original review here. I’d argue that the score and review still holds up to my memory of the game having replayed a chunk of it for this version, and despite the technical issues, if you’ve never played The Outer Worlds before, it’s still an experience I’d recommend.
That said, I’d probably recommend the original release, which is available at a much cheaper price across all platforms, and then maybe pick up the DLC on the side, instead of opting for this new Spacer’s Choice Edition. Ideally additional patches will get this version of the game to where it needs to be, but out of the gate this is not a version of The Outer Worlds I would recommend picking up.
