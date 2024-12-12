Astro Bot’s free “Winter Wonder” update unwrapping today

Besides being one of the best games of 2024, Sony and Team Asobi’s Astro Bot is the gift that keeps on giving so far. We’ve already received an update with speedrun levels, new bots and leaderboards, and later today there will be a special holiday-themed Winter Wonder level.

Only those who have completed the game will get access to the level, and there are apparently new surprises and fun things to discover, including of course some new special bots to save.

It’s doubtful that it will be as amazing as Sega’s old Christmas NiGHTS into Dreams for the Sega Saturn, but load up the game later today to access the add-on after 8:00pm PT/5:00pm ET to check it out!

See the info from the PlayStation Blog with the announcement below.

Hi everyone! How have you all been these last few weeks? We hope you are getting ready for a nice festive season with your loved ones. Since releasing Astro Bot earlier this year on PlayStation 5, we have been submerged by lovely comments from you and the PlayStation community, and we are delighted with the critical response to the game all over the world. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you so much for showing your appreciation. It truly means a lot to us. As our way of saying thank you, it is my pleasure to announce that a whole new piece of free additional content is coming to Astro Bot. Indeed, the little robotic elves of Team Asobi have been very busy preparing a whole new level called Winter Wonder, which will be coming live on Thursday, December 12 at 8:00 pm PT* You will need to have completed the game for this special update to appear. Since we want it to remain a little surprise, we will not say too much, but you should expect a fun-filled level with shiny presents, a good dose of jingle bells, and brand-new special bots to add to your crew! This winter update was made with every user in mind, meaning it is a celebration enjoyable for children and adults alike. So, no hair-pulling challenge this time! 🙂 We had a lot of fun making this special present for you all, and we hope you enjoy it very much, too. That’s all from us. This year has been a very special journey for us at Team Asobi, and we thank you for joining us. Until next time, we wish you a very relaxing and restful end of the year, full of gaming of course, but above all, full of good health and happiness all around. For now, it’s goodbye from Astro and the bots. We’ll see you around. Team Asobi out.