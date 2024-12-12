DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO finally gets full local multiplayer in the game’s latest free update



Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero has been shaking the heavens since it came out this past October and while the reception has been quite positive, one of the lingering concerns was the game’s lack of local multiplayer. The team managed to hear the community’s concerns and provided an olive branch by enabling local multiplayer in the hyperbolic time chamber. However this wasn’t quite universally accepted, but the game still managed to be well received by the public at large.

Today, the team hopes to regain the support of those spurned by the initial lack of local multiplayer with a free patch that allows play locally on every stage. That’s right now you can throw down in West City, Planet Namek, the Cell Games Arena, World Martial Arts Tournament stage and more! Along with this update, the game also received balance changes and adjustments. All of which are detailed in the blog post linked here.

So now that this major issue has been addressed, what is the next feature you want added to the game? Find out next time on Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is available now on PC, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation 5.

