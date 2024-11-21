You’ll be seeing SCUF Gaming on the race day as the gaming brand signs a multi-year partnership with Red Bull Racing

Logos on a racer’s uniform don’t happen because a racer likes a brand, in fact they show up because of…business. With that amazing segue…Corsair’s high performance gaming controller brand, SCUF Gaming just revealed that they have signed a multi-year partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing that will see the former’s branding to be included latter’s sim racing car, jersey and a line of controllers bearing the racing team’s logo.

This partnership will also see Oracle Red Bull Racing partners equipped with SCUF Gaming controllers and discounts on gaming gear for members of The Paddock, the Red Bull Racing Team’s Loyalty program.

To see the SCUF controllers with their Oracle Red Bull Racing look, you can check out the product shots below and visit the newly launched site linked here.

SCUF Gaming controller – Envision Pro, Instinct Pro, Reflex Pro product shots: