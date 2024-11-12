Book your trips to Japan now, Donkey Kong Country opens on December 11th at Universal Studios Japan

Nintendo gave their fans a glimpse of the latest expansion to their Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan. The Japanese theme park was the first place where park goers could enjoy Mario and friends in Super Nintendo World so it only makes sense that it would be the first place to see a new area based on Donkey Kong.

The Super Nintendo World Direct (Donkey Kong Country) edition was hosted by Shigeru Miyamoto, the father of Donkey Kong. The entrance of this new area can be accessible near the 1up Factory, the souvenir store of Super Mario Land via…you guessed it, warp pipe. As you transition to Donkey Kong Country, you’ll notice the inlaid bricks slowly transition to stacked rocks. After entering the park you will be able to see several landmarks, such as Donkey Kong’s Treehouse, Funky’s Fly ‘n’ Buy and the Golden Temple.

Aside from these landmarks, the region boasts activities that you can track via the Power-Up Band accessory which can be purchased at the park. Paired with the Universal Park App you can track your progress in the park, collect stickers and contribute to the daily competition amongst the various Power-Up Band factions. Miyamoto showed two activities in this section of the park, a 3 person Conga Drum activity where you need to hit the drum according to the beat in order to summon Rambi the Rhino and for fans of the Donkey Kong Country games, the “KONG” letters which are scattered throughout each level.

Running around and doing activities can be tiring and when you need an energy boost, you can visit Jungle Beat Shakes and enjoy treats such as the DK Crush Sundae, which looks like a sorbet served in a waffle bowl that is rested in a barrel tankard. The sample also includes a straw…so is there a potable aspect of this treat as well? For something more hearty, the DK Wild Hot Dog will provide some protein to your park going experience, it’s topped with an avocado sauce and what appears to be nacho cheese Doritos…

Donkey Kong’s Treehouse is the next stop of this preview tour and while we didn’t get to explore the inside, we did see the infamous Banana Pile is replicated also it’s not as voluminous compared to its video game depictions. Miyamoto did run into “Donkey Kong” and he’s one of the costumed characters that you can take a photo with.

Funky’s Fly ‘n’ Buy is the place you’ll want to go if you want to take something home from your excursion from Donkey Kong Country. It will be the place where you can buy exclusive merchandise of DK and his Monkey Crew.

The Golden Temple is the Bowser’s Castle analogue of Donkey Kong Country, where the area’s ride is situated. In this case it is a mine cart ride which in Miyamoto’s words “ I’d even recommend it for people who aren’t particularly fond of roller coasters”. We got a quick peak of the beginning of the ride, as your cart ascended, eventually entering a barrel cannon and picking up speed!

After this short preview of the ride, Miyamoto is joined by J.L. Bonnier, president & CEO of Universal Studios Japan to which the latter reveals the public can experience Donkey Kong Country in person starting December 11th 2024. The duo also confirms that Orlando’s Universal Epic Universe will also get it’s own Super Nintendo World with both the Super Mario and Donkey Kong component when it opens in 2025.

So are you going to book a trip to experience this park in Japan or bide your time and save some money and experience it domestically. Regardless of your choice, if you partake you’re gonna be in for a hell of a time!

