X-Men vs. Street Fighter, Marvel vs. Capcom 2 New Age of Heroes to get updates in a new Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics patch

You’d think with another Fighting Collection coming out so soon, you would think that the team at Capcom would have put their proverbial pencils down in regards to the last compilation, Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics. Alas the company revealed in a new trailer released today that the title which assembles (Get it…like the Avengers, which is a team…nevermind) it’s Marvel fighting titles as well as The Punisher beat’em up will be getting updates and some quality of life fixes.

Of the 7 titles featured, 2 will be getting specific updates. X-Men vs. Street Fighter will have more versions available to choose from, specifically earlier versions including the version purportedly preferred by the competitive scene (Version 961004). Marvel vs Capcom 2 New Age of Heroes will have a resolution toggle which will smooth out the games’ visuals, most notably in the game’s backgrounds.

This update will feature some additions that will apply globally across the title. Such as the inclusion of an offline versus mode which makes playing sets a whole lot easier. How menus are activated can be changed to avoid accidental activations (usually which will lead to disqualification in competitive play), perhaps one of the biggest additions is the ability to reset a title without having to go back to the title select screen! These changes will also be added to Capcom Fighting Collection and the upcoming Capcom Fighting Collection 2. Finally, as if we’re not spoiled enough, we’ll also be getting new illustrations from famed Capcom Artist Toshiaki “Shinkiro” Mori and several remix tracks from the Capcom Sound Team.

These changes are set to go live on April 16th for Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics and we are waiting on Capcom to reveal when the QoL updates will be coming to the Capcom Fighting Collection (I assume these changes will be baked into the initial release of Capcom Fighting Collection 2 which is releasing on May 14th, 2025).

Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics is available now on PC, Switch, the Xbox and PlayStation platforms.

MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics – Title Update Trailer



MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics - Title Update Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube