Limited Run Games’ latest collaboration with Bethesda Softworks could spell DOOM for your finances

Are you a Doom fan who just filed their taxes in the United States and knows they’re in for a sizable tax return? Well the folks at Limited Run Games might have something that can relieve you of the weight of the overpayment you made to your federal and local authorities!

That’s right starting on April 18th, the “Forever Physical” video game distributor will be launching a line of products that bundles the iconic first person shooter Doom, it’s sequel Doom II, their various expansions including Legacy of Rust, Sigil and Sigil II. A standard edition will be available for the Switch, Xbox One X|S/Series X|S and PlayStation 5. The Big Box Edition will include the additional goods such as a 4 cassette soundtrack with a slipcase, a pack of Doom-themed Trading cards and of course a big box to hold it all. Finally for that person I described in the first paragraph is an edition limited to 666 pieces and costing $666.66…it’s the Will it Run edition.

For those who aren’t familiar with the joke, it’s a reference to an internet meme which sees electronics that aren’t gaming devices running the 1st person shooter. This pricey edition will include everything from the Big Box edition, as well as a levitating Cacodemon Statue, a Cacodemon handheld which can play Doom, a box which can also play Doom and a certificate of authenticity. It’s unknown at this time if you can play the game on the box while still keeping this item in “New in Box” state, but nonetheless it truly a conversation piece which will probably invoke plenty of “Why…?”

In addition to the Doom + Doom II games, this collection will also offer a specially designed CRKD NEO S controller styled after the Red Key Cards found in-game and Doom-themed Trading Cards (Just like the pack found in the Big Box and Will it Run Edition). The trading cards packs will include 5 random cards from a series of 15 and some folks might even find a signed Cacodemon rookie card!

So if your income is truly disposable, you have from April 18th to May 18th to pick up the Will it Run Edition, or if you’re a bit more fiscally responsible perhaps the Big Box or the Standard Edition of Doom + Doom II.

Otherwise Doom + Doom II is available now digitally on PC, Switch, the Xbox and PlayStation platforms.