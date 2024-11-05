Motion Twin’s next project, Windblown enters Early Access with a 20% discount.

Dead Cells was a delight, the roguelike-Metroidvania title kept me glued to my screen even though I can never say I successfully completed a single run. After handing off the game’s development to a spin off studio Evil Empire, what has Dead Cells’ creator Motion Twin been up to? Apparently what they know best, roguelikes.

After nearly 5 years of development, Motion Twin is once again ready to share and collaborate with gamers as Windblown enters Early Access. Unlike it’s 2d brethren, Windblown adapts an isometric view where you and up to 2 other players can roam an ever changing Vortex to gather resources and ensure your home doesn’t get devoured by the ever expanding Vortex and the mechanical monstrosities that dwell within.

Like their previous title, Motion Twin is looking at their fanbase to help refine the title. Early Access players can interact with the developers in the game’s Discord and provide feedback to their experiences. In fact the developer has been quite proactive in communicating, already discussing possible adjustments to a key mechanic of the game. If you want to pitch in you can purchase the game on Steam and you will be rewarded for your initiative. The first would be a discount on the game’s price, for the next day you can save 20% off the game’s $24.99 list price. Also if you play the game before November 8th, you will unlock the “intern” skin showing that you’ve worked on the game without any monetary compensation!

If history repeats itself, one can imagine Windblown will reach similar heights as its predecessor giving the former is utilizing the latter’s playbook. I’m certainly looking forward to seeing what’s to come from Motion Twin’s second major project.

Windblown is currently available as an Early Access title on Steam.

Windblown | Steam Early Access Launch Trailer

