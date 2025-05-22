Konami infiltrated my home with this surprise Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater media mailer

A couple days or so ago, I started seeing influencers showing off a Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater package. As a fan of promotional items, it’s always such a treat to see the effort that’s put into these items and it’s always heart crushing to know that a majority of the fanbase will never be able to access these very exclusive items (I’m still trying to find the Lies of P press kit that won’t cost as much as a used car). So I had my fun and joined in with other jilted fans such as popular fan artist and Grasshopper Manufacture community deputy othatsraspberry and we lamented our unfortunate lot in life. Well on May 20th, I saw a UPS notification for a delivery left on my porch and being someone who orders way too much stuff I didn’t pay it much mind….however when I opened the box, I discovered I too had been a recipient of this mailer. I wish I could’ve filmed something cool like Nitroid to announce this acquisition, but you’ll just have to deal with my written description of the contents and some amateurish photos!

The box looks like any cardboard box that a master of infiltration would use to quietly sneak into a fortified military base and/or warzone. In keeping with the game’s setting, there’s phrases in Russian in various spots and a cursory use of google translate on the phrases doesn’t reveal anything too fascinating aside from “Secret, Delivery Strictly as Intended” or “Fragile Cargo”. So after maybe 10 minutes or so of pointing a smartphone at the box, I finally opened it. Having recalled that the company gave away “snake meat” as an E3 promotional item, I braced myself for whatever absurdity that would greet me once the cardboard flap was flipped. My curiosity faded away when I saw it was a really nice olive canvas shoulder bag with the game’s logo on a patch affixed to the flap.

Inside the bag was sheet of bubble wrap, which was probably inserted to help the bag keep its shape in transit, a strap for the bag, a beanie, a cloth satchel with a camo “Fire” pattern (The one you get for defeating the Fury non-lethally) and a folio sized bag with a “S” sticker on it. The camo satchel contained a matching camo blanket, inside the folio is a rain poncho with a snake fossil emblazoned upon it. Although I took out the camo blanket, I realized my lackluster folding abilities meant that I would not be able to fold the poncho and put it back into the folio bag…so I cheated and just watched ItsAmandaLemon else’s unboxing video and in a way I’m glad it I did as I had failed to fully empty the bag as in one of the small pockets was perhaps the most important item in the package…a replica of the microfilm which would lead the possessor to the Philosophers’ Legacy! It’s a single acrylic piece (no metal corners like it’s depicted in the game), but it’s certainly a cool piece and much like in the game, plenty of folks would love to get their hands on it.

So yeah, that’s pretty much the contents of this mailer. While I don’t think I’ll use the bag on a day to day basis, I would consider using it if I ever attend MGSCon just to lowkey flex what a “connected” guy I am. Although I did mention to othatsraspberry that when I give up my hoarding ways, I’d bequeath this mailer to her…unwittingly handing her the philosophers’ legacy. I guess since I’ve put this on the internet, it’s legally binding now?

Needless to say Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater will be infiltrating store on August 28th 2025 on PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

